Coimbatore

Girl dies after pharmacist administers injection

A 15-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh died near Hosur allegedly after she was administered injection at a pharmacy.

According to officials, Mona lived with her family at Thorapalli here. On Saturday, the girl fell sick and her brother Bilal took her to a pharmacy run by a person named Khalim near Thorapalli. Mona was allegedly administered injection and was sent home by Khalim’s wife Fareeda.

On Sunday, Mona had severe headache and her nose started bleeding. Mona’s brother took her to the pharmacy again and she was administered another injection. However, her condition worsened. She died on the way to Hosur government hospital. The girl’s body was sent to Dharmapuri GH for autopsy.

Based on a complaint lodged by her family members, Hosur police have registered a case.

Pharmacy sealed

A team of Health and Revenue officials sealed the medical shop. Search is on for Khalim.

