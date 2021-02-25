Girl Child Protection Day observed in districts

Distribution of sweets to girl students, rally and administration of pledge marked the State Girl Child Protection Day observance here on Wednesday.

The State government had recently declared that February 24, the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, will be observed as the State Girl Child Protection Day and asked the district administration to organise activities such as human chain, taking pledge, rallies, seminar, workshops, street plays on girl child protection.

At the Collectorate, Collector S.A. Raman administered pledge to girl students and distributed sweets among them. Later, students took out a rally carrying placards that called for ensuring their freedom and rights in the society. Placards also carried message against child labour and the responsibility of each citizen in ensuring the rights and protection of girl children.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Raman garlanded the statue of the former Chief Minister at Anna Park during her 73rd birth anniversary celebrations. A.P. Sakthivel, MLA, Salem South Assembly Constituency, Salem South Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran, Salem Revenue Divisional Officer C. Maran, Assistant Commissioners and officials from various departments were present.

In Erode, Collector C. Kathiravan administered the pledge to government staff and the public at the Collectorate premises in the presence of District Revenue Officer S. Kavitha and other officials.

Krishnagiri Special Correspondent adds

The District Child Protection Committee (DCPC) is organising competitions for school children on the theme ‘Child protection and its importance’ as part of the Girl Child Protection Week here in the district.

As part of the celebrations, essay writing and painting competitions are being organised for students of Classes 6 to 10. The essays shall be written on A4 sheets not exceeding four pages and paintings made on charts.

The submissions shall be sent to the District Child Protection Committee, DRDA Commercial Complex, near the District Central Library, Krishnagiri.

The last date for submissions is March 5. For details, contact: 9150327493 or 04343-238100.