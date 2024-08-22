Girl attacked by mentally disturbed person dies in Salem

A 10-year-old girl who was attacked by a mentally disturbed person died in a private hospital on Thursday after three weeks of treatment.

S. Senthilkumar (44), a resident of Sakthinaickenpalayam near Tiruchengode in Namakkal district, attacked the girl residing near his house on July 27 using a knife and also attacked two persons who came to rescue the girl, who was later admitted to a private hospital in Salem.

The police, in a media release, said the accused, Senthilkumar, who earlier worked in an IT company in Bengaluru, was a mentally disturbed person and was being taken care of by his mother, Sambooranam, at their house. Following the incident, the police took the accused and his mother for investigation.

The relatives of the girl staged a road roko the next day, claiming that the accused misbehaved with the girl and that to hide this incident, he attacked her. After the protest, the police registered a case under Sections 49, 238, and 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), arrested the accused and his mother, and remanded them in prison.

The relatives of the deceased did not allow the police to take the body for postmortem and demanded severe punishment for the culprit. The police assured them that they would look into the demands. Later, they allowed the police to shift the body.

