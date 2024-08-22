GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Girl attacked by mentally disturbed person dies in Salem

Published - August 22, 2024 08:03 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A 10-year-old girl who was attacked by a mentally disturbed person died in a private hospital on Thursday after three weeks of treatment.

S. Senthilkumar (44), a resident of Sakthinaickenpalayam near Tiruchengode in Namakkal district, attacked the girl residing near his house on July 27 using a knife and also attacked two persons who came to rescue the girl, who was later admitted to a private hospital in Salem.

The police, in a media release, said the accused, Senthilkumar, who earlier worked in an IT company in Bengaluru, was a mentally disturbed person and was being taken care of by his mother, Sambooranam, at their house. Following the incident, the police took the accused and his mother for investigation.

The relatives of the girl staged a road roko the next day, claiming that the accused misbehaved with the girl and that to hide this incident, he attacked her. After the protest, the police registered a case under Sections 49, 238, and 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), arrested the accused and his mother, and remanded them in prison.

The relatives of the deceased did not allow the police to take the body for postmortem and demanded severe punishment for the culprit. The police assured them that they would look into the demands. Later, they allowed the police to shift the body.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.