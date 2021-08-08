Girl administered life-saving drug

Two-year-old girl K.S. Mithra, who is suffering from spinal muscular atrophy disease was administered with the life-saving drug Zolgensma at a Bengaluru hospital on Saturday.

A relative close to the family said, “Mithra was administered with the injection at Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru and she is being monitored.” Mithra, daughter of K. Satheesh Kumar and V. Priyadarshini, hails from Kumarapalayam in Namakkal and the family is into textile business.

Mithra was diagnosed with SMA recently and a crowd-funding campaign was launched to raise ₹16 crore to meet the cost of Zolgensma drug. The Tamil Nadu government and representatives of various political parties also wrote to the Centre to waive off customs duty on the drug.