Girish Karnad’s play ‘Broken Images’ to be staged in Coimbatore

The play is directed by Jayashree Murthy, founder director of Sthaayi School Of Theatre Arts and performed by Minakshi Vyas

“A theatre artiste experiences the greatest joy when he or she performs on stage. I missed this last year and now, can’t wait to feel it again,” says Coimbatore-based theatre director Jayashree Murthy, who is all set to stage her latest play, ‘Broken Images’ written by Girish Karnad. “The play revolves around Manjula, who becomes a famous writer by stealing a story written by her dead sister Malini. The story brings out the complicated relationship between the characters and is about Manjula’s internal conflicts and emotions,” she says.

Jayshree approached Karnad’s family to get permission to stage ‘Broken Images’ last year. “They immediately agreed and we started rehearsals two months ago.” The lead is being played by Coimbatore-based Minakshi Vyas. Initially, the team rehearsed online owing to restrictions due to the pandemic.“But it was difficult as the movements felt limited. We then started meeting every evening at the BookMark Library and Activity Centre. Minakshi is a quick learner and it was easy to work with her,” adds Jayashree.

Jayashree says there is a reason why she picked this particular story.“I have seen Shabana Azmi perform it and it was brilliant. Also, this play requires only one performer and I wanted to stay away from a large cast during the pandemic. To maintain safety, only limited seats are available,” she says.

Jayashree Murthy is bringing out the play in association with Welcomhotel. It is on at 7 pm on January 23, at Welcomhotel, West Club Road, Race Course. Tickets are priced at ₹1,000 per person and includes dinner. Call 7397754282 or 7397754260 for details