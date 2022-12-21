Girders placed for elephant underpass in Coimbatore

December 21, 2022 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Two temporary girders were placed as the Railways commeneced work for the elephant underpass between the Madukkarai and Ettimadai railway stations on Wednesday, according to the Palakkad Division of the Southern Railway.

The girders for the first underpass to be located at km 505A/400-500 in the B Line track were placed after a nine-hour traffic block from 7.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Four MEMU train services were cancelled and two train services were partially cancelled to facilitate the work, the Division stated in a release.

The six-metre high and 18.3 m-wide underpass was sanctioned by the Ministry of Railways for ₹7.49 crore on an out-of-turn basis, for the easy and safe passage of wild elephants, the release said.