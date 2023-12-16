ADVERTISEMENT

GIM 2024: Tiruppur poised to attract investments worth ₹6,603 in MSME sector 

December 16, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Against the target of investments worth ₹6,551 crore in the MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) sector set for Tiruppur in the run-up to the Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) 2024 at Chennai during January, the district is poised to attract investments to the extent of ₹6,603 crore.

Agreements were signed with 439 investors in Tiruppur by the Industries Department at a meeting addressed by Ministers M.P. Saminathan (Information and Publicity), N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj (Adi Dravidar Welfare), District Collector N. Christuraj, Honorary Chairman of Tiruppur Exporters Association A. Sakthivel and several other dignitaries and senior officials.

The investments would pave the way for generation of 20,612 jobs, in conformity with the State government’s vision to transform into a one trillion US dollar economy by 2030, Mr. Saminathan said.

Approvals for the investors through various departments would be fast-tracked, he said. The State government had sanctioned ₹10 crore for Tiruppur under the Town of Export Excellence scheme, the Minister said.

