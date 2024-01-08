GIM 2024: Tiruppur district attracts investments in garment, food-processing, coir-making and renewable energy sectors

January 08, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Most of the investments to a total of ₹6,603 crore accruing to Tiruppur district from the Global Investors Meet 2024 pertain to garments, food-processing, coir-making and renewable (solar) energy generation, according to the Industries Department.

The investments to be made over the next four years are expected to generate close to 22,000 jobs. The investments have exceeded the target of ₹6,551 crore set by the Department. After the logo for GIM 2024 was unveiled during August, 2023, the Industries Department has signed Memorandums of Understanding with 439 investors in Tiruppur district, said M. Ramalingam, General Manager, District Industries Centre, Tiruppur.

A chunk of the investments was from existing players who were scaling up their activities by establishing additional production lines, Mr. Ramalingam said.

For the benefit of students and industry representatives, the virtual proceedings were beamed live in several locations including colleges, schools and industrial training institutes, on Sunday.

The event was streamed at Chikkanna Government College, Tiruppur; L.R.G. Government Girls College, Tiruppur; Government Arts and Science College, Palladam; Park College, Tiruppur; and ITIs in Tiruppur, Dharapuram and Udumalpet.

As for schools, the event was watched by students in four government and government-aided schools in Tiruppur, two schools each in Udumalpet, Palladam, Avinashi, Mulanur, Uthukuli and Dharapuram; and one school each in Nathakadaiyur, Kangeyam, Vellakoil, Madathukulam, Karatholuvu, Gudimangalam, Ramachandrapuram, Pethampatti, Pongalur, Koduvai and Kunnathur.