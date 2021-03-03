Gift items worth ₹5,000 seized near Kangeyam

Tiruppur

03 March 2021 23:42 IST

Election officials seized gift items worth ₹5,000 placed inside bags that bore images of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam near Kangeyam in Tiruppur district on Wednesday.

According to Returning Officer for Kangeyam Assembly constituency R. Rengarajan, a Static Surveillance Team was engaged in vehicle check outside a private wedding hall at Padiyur near Kangeyam around 9 a.m.

The team checked a four-wheeler belonging to N. Marimuthu and found 15 bags with the images of the AIADMK leaders, which contained a blanket, a saree and a silver plate each.

As the gift items were transported in violation of the Model Code of Conduct, all the 15 bags were seized and were later taken to the Kangeyam taluk office, Mr. Rengarajan said.