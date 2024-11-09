GI tag handicrafts on display at Poompuhar showroom

As many as 11 Geographical Indication (GI) tagged handicrafts from Tamil Nadu are currently on display at the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited showroom, Poompuhar, on Mettur Road in the city.

Mayor S. Nagarathinam recently opened the exhibition, titled, “Geographical Indication Handicrafts of Tamil Nadu” as part of the Corporation’s efforts to preserve traditional crafts and encourage artisans.

Showroom manager K. Arun highlighted that items such as Swamimalai bronze lamps, Nachiyar Koil brass lamps, Karuppur Kalamkari, Thanjavur art plates, dancing dolls, Thanjavur paintings, pith crafts, Arumbavur and Kallakurichi wooden crafts, Mamallapuram and Mayiladi stone sculptures, Vadasery temple jewellery, Pattamadai mats, and Toda embroidery are all available under one roof.

The exhibition runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until 23 November, with major credit cards accepted without service charges.