 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GI tag handicrafts on display at Poompuhar showroom

Published - November 09, 2024 07:28 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Geographical Indication tag handicrafts that were kept on display at Poompuhar sales showroom in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Geographical Indication tag handicrafts that were kept on display at Poompuhar sales showroom in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

As many as 11 Geographical Indication (GI) tagged handicrafts from Tamil Nadu are currently on display at the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited showroom, Poompuhar, on Mettur Road in the city.

Mayor S. Nagarathinam recently opened the exhibition, titled, “Geographical Indication Handicrafts of Tamil Nadu” as part of the Corporation’s efforts to preserve traditional crafts and encourage artisans.

Showroom manager K. Arun highlighted that items such as Swamimalai bronze lamps, Nachiyar Koil brass lamps, Karuppur Kalamkari, Thanjavur art plates, dancing dolls, Thanjavur paintings, pith crafts, Arumbavur and Kallakurichi wooden crafts, Mamallapuram and Mayiladi stone sculptures, Vadasery temple jewellery, Pattamadai mats, and Toda embroidery are all available under one roof.

The exhibition runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until 23 November, with major credit cards accepted without service charges.

Published - November 09, 2024 07:28 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.