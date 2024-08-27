GI tag awaited for Mulanur Kuttaimurungai variety, export-oriented farmers evince interest 

The Horticulture Department has stepped up initiatives to popularise the Mulanur Kuttaimurungai variety of drumstick in Mulanur block of Tiruppur district, thereby encouraging farmers interested in exporting the product.

Factoring in the drought resistance and heat tolerance of this variety of drumstick due to calcium rich soil in that area, the Tamil Nadu State Agricultural Marketing Board had, last year, filed an application seeking a geographical indication (GI) tag.

The variety, which is predominantly grown in Mulanur, is also raised in Dharapuram and Aravakurichi in neighbouring Karur district.

Since it is short-sized, the need for cutting it for the purpose of packaging is obviated, and hence it is being popularised for the purpose of exports, Horticulture Department sources said.

India has been exporting organically-certified moringa powder to United States and other countries in large quantities through Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

The farmers, it is learnt, are keen on broad-basing moringa processing through APEDA, according to which the global demand for products such as moringa leaf powder and moringa oil has been witnessing healthy growth.

International organisations are also exploring the best ways on how to use moringa as a nutritional supplement and in food fortification.

The other popular varieties of moringa grown in Mulanur-Dharapuram belt include Karumbu Murungai and Chedi Murungai (Crops of plant-size that has a lifespan of one year).

As part of ‘Moringa Mission’, the farmers are taken on exposure tours and linked to need-based schemes for value-addition, official sources added.

