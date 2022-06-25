GHCL opens spinning mill in Madurai district

Chemical and textile company GHCL has inaugurated a new spinning unit at Manaparai in Madurai district.

A press release from GHCL said the unit would see a total investment of ₹200 crore, of which 25 % would be invested by the end of September and the remaining investments were completed. The 39,600 spindle unit would make cotton, synthetic, and blended compact yarn and had a capacity of 23 tonnes a day. Nearly 300 workers would be employed at the unit.

With the new facility, GHCL’s yarn division had an installed capacity of 2.24 lakh spindles and would cater to both, domestic and international markets.

R.S. Jalan, Managing Director of GHCL, said in the press release that the new facility would produce high quality blended yarns.