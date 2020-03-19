GH restricts entry of visitors to wards

The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital has restricted entry of visitors to one person at a time to inpatient wards here to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Hospital caters to public beyond Salem, to patients from neighbouring districts like Namakkal, Erode, Krishnagiri and a few others. It is the primary hospital were the isolation ward to treat COVID-19 cases has been set up in the district and Hospital authorities have advised public to avoid unnecessary visits to the Hospital.

A 10-member Rapid Response Team has been formed at the Hospital with Medical Superintendent P.V. Dhanapal to respond in case any positive case in reported here. According to Hospital authorities, a 10-bed isolation ward is in ready state and another 90-bed set up is being readied at the Hospital.

Hospital authorities asked public to not panic and avoid unnecessary travels.

Dr. Dhanapal said, “Disinfectants are being sprayed on touch points like hand rails on the Hospital premises and hand washing facilities have been set up at various places. Currently, only one visitor is allowed into inpatient ward after using hand sanitisers. Public should avoid unessential visits to the Hospital at this time as many would use public transportation facilities to reach their villages.” He said that regular hand washing, avoiding unnecessary travel and following cough etiquettes could help in preventing spread of the disease.

R. Balajinathan, Dean of the Hospital said, “we have been successful in keeping the COVID-19 disease under control in State. Visitor restriction has been advised to avoid transformation of the disease. Its advised that pregnant women, children, aged persons and people taking medication may avoid visit to the hospital.”