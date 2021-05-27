Get vaccinated, says Health Dept.

SALEM

27 May 2021 20:09 IST

The district health department has appealed to persons aged between 18 and 44 to undergo vaccination at the earliest.

According to health officials, 27,730 Covishield doses and 3,550 Covaxin doses are available in the district for vaccination to 18-44 age category. The district also has 1,990 Covishield doses for administering second dose vaccine to persons aged above 45.

The vaccination for the 18-44 age group began on May 24 here and 3,060 persons received the dose on the first day itself.

