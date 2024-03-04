German business delegation visits Coimbatore to strengthen ties

March 04, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 32-member business delegation from Saxony in Germany is in Coimbatore to strengthen ties with industries here.

The delegation headed by Martin Dulig, Saxon State Minister for Economic Affairs, Labour, and Transport, Germany, will take part in the deliberations organised as part of the International Engineering Sourcing Show on Tuesday. It attended the German Indian Round Table, Coimbatore and Saxony chapters on Monday.

Michaela Kuchler, Consul General of Germany in Chennai, said at the Round Table meeting that bilateral trade between Germany and India was 30 billion Euros and Indian exports were increasing. Compared to the presence of German companies in China, there is scope for more presence in India. The year 2024 looks promising for Indo-German relations with several events planned by the two countries, she said.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said the people-to-people connect between Germany and Coimbatore nurtures future bonds between Coimbatore and Saxony. Tamil Nadu has dedicated bodies to handhold industries that want to invest in the State and Coimbatore offers single window clearances for investments. It also has a huge pool of skilled workforce because of the presence of a large number of colleges, he said.

According to Oliver Kohn, Managing Director of VDMA, business co-operation between Germany and India has strengthened especially during the last three years. The potential for better business ties between Saxony and India is high, he said.

S. Chandrasekar, chapter head of German Indian Round Table, Coimbatore chapter, said a delegation from Coimbatore visited Germany last year.

G.D. Rajkumar, Managing Director of Gedee Group, spoke on “Doing Business with Germany - Opportunities for Coimbatore Companies”.