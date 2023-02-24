ADVERTISEMENT

Georgia Chamber of Commerce signs MoU with CODISSIA

February 24, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

President of CODISSIA V. Thirugnanam (third right) and Chairman of Georgia Indo American Chamber of Commerce S.K. Raj (second left) with the MoU in the city on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Georgia Indo American Chamber of Commerce has set up its first trade centre in India in Coimbatore.

S.K. Raj, chairman of the Chamber, said here on Friday that it plans to set up trade offices in Ludhiana and Kolkata too.

The Chamber of Commerce signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) and the trade office will function on CODISSIA premises.

Mr. Raj said Georgia is a leading destination in the U.S. in attracting investments and offered several incentives, tax rebates, and concessions. The Chamber will facilitate the processes involved for industries in Coimbatore that want to set shop in Georgia.

V. Thirugnanam, president of CODISSIA, said several MSME units here had business tie-ups with the U.S. companies and the MoU will promote economic cooperation between Coimbatore and Georgia.

K. Ramasamy, chairman of Roots Group, spoke about his company’s experience in opening a manufacturing facility in the U.S. He urged the MSMEs to do a market study and if their product has a potential market in the U.S. and required skilled workers, they should explore possibilities to open facilities in the U.S., he said.

