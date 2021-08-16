Geology and Mining Dept. rejects new applications from brick kiln operators

COIMBATORE

16 August 2021 00:55 IST

The Department of Geology and Mining in Coimbatore rejected several applications filed by brick kiln operators from Thadagam valley for fresh approval for mining red earth.

In its replies to brick kiln operators, the department has listed multiple reasons for not accepting their applications.

Replying to one of the brick kiln operators from Nanjundapuram village panchayat, the Assistant Director of Geology and Mining said in a letter that the application did not mention the survey numbers of the land meant for mining.

It also said that the sketch of the land proposed for mining, revenue records, order acceptance from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), certificate of registration issued by the District Collector and original receipt of the payment of application fee/annual fee for the current year for mining for brick making were also not attached along with the application. The brick kiln owner had submitted the application in April this year and the Department of Geology and Mining sent the reply, a few days ago.

Sources said that applications submitted by operators of several brick kilns/chambers from the five village panchayats in Thadagam valley namely Chinna Thadagam, 24 Veerapandi, Nanjundapuram, Pannimadai and Somaiyampalayam were not accepted due to the lack of various documents and approvals. Of the five village panchayats, all except Pannimadai are listed as hill areas under the Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA).

An official from the Department of Geology and Mining told The Hindu recently that brick operators had not been submitting applications for mining for several years. The official also claimed that other departments, including the TNPCB, had larger roles in checking the irregularities.

S. Ganesh, coordinator of Thadagam Valley Protection Council, said that brick kiln operators started applying for permissions after irregularities in their functioning came to the attention of the Madras High Court and the National Green Tribunal. Government departments also started scrutinising applications strictly following interventions of the courts, he said.

As of now, around 180 brick kilns in the valley are not operating after the district administration served closure orders based on a direction from the Madras High Court.