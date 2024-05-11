Geology and Mining Department seeks FIR against excess quarrying at Kodangipalayam in Tiruppur

The Deputy Director of Geology and Mining in Tiruppur has requested the Superintendent of Police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the lessee of a quarry at Kondangipalayam in Palladam Taluk based on a complaint lodged by farmer P. Vijayakumar alleging that the mine had extracted rough stone in excess of permitted levels. Additionally, the police department was asked to investigate the alleged use of explosives beyond permitted limits.

The former Director of Geology and Mining, L. Nirmal Raj had, September 9, 2021, instructed the Deputy Director of the department to act on the complaint which stated that Ramakrishnan, the lessee, had illegally quarried rough stone over an area of 3.58 hectares of patta lands in Kodangipalayam village, Palladam Taluk using high-power explosives.

Mr. Vijayakumar urged for necessary action to prevent illegal quarrying and requested the refusal of permission for further quarrying activities. In response, Mr. Nirmal Raj directed the Deputy Director to take necessary steps to register an FIR against the offenders and to assess the quantity of minerals mined and transported from the patta lands.

Furthermore, the Deputy Director was instructed to approach the Revenue Divisional Officer to file a private complaint before the Special Court against the offenders under Section 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

The recent action by the Deputy Director of Geology and Mining was taken following a hunger strike by the Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association members on May 2 at the Collectorate.

