Geology and Mining Department gives relief to Thadagam valley brick kilns

January 01, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Geology and Mining Department has given a relief to the 170-odd brick kilns in Thadagam valley in Coimbatore district, which were sealed in 2021 due to various violations, to resume operations after paying fine to the State government.

As per an order issued by the Commissioner of Geology and Mining dated December 29, fines ranging from ₹ 3 lakh to ₹ 30 lakh have been fixed for 177 brick kilns that were functioning in five villages in the valley, Chinna Thadagam (83), Veerapandi (58), Nanjundapuram (19), Somaiyampalayam (10) and Pannimadai (7). The order, however, is subject to final judgement of cases related to brick kiln operations pending before the Madras High Court and the Southern Zone of the National Green Tribunal.

It said that Coimbatore District Collector issued an order in June 2021 to seal the brick kilns. Brick kiln operators appealed to the Commissioner of Geology and Mining against the order. Five brick kiln operators also petitioned the Department for interim relief based on an order issued by the Madras High Court in April 2022 on their writ petitions. The Commissioner of Geology and Mining conducted a direct inquiry based on the appeals and received written affidavits from the brick kiln owners, which were considered under provisions of the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959.

The affidavits stated that 119 brick kilns had paid application fees, mining fees and registration fees as per Section 19 (2) of the Rules. They claimed that the soil for brick making was excavated only from patta land and not from government or poramboke lands. Stating that the soil excavated from patta lands alone were stored on their premises, brick kiln owners sought the Department to grant permission for further operation of business, assuring payment of penalty and adherence to norms in future.

As per the order, brick kiln owners have to pay the penalty fixed for them to the government. It said that brick kiln operators who request to pay the penalty in instalments shall be permitted to do the same by paying ₹2 lakh first and remaining sum in 12 months. The order said that brick kiln operators can shift bricks from their premises after paying the first instalment of ₹2 lakh. Also, those brick kilns will be permitted to resume operations.

The order has stipulated that soil can be excavated only after getting permission as per Section 19 (2) of the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959. Soil to a depth of 1.5 metre alone can be excavated from patta land as per Section 44 of the Rule. Brick kiln operators should also get a no-objection certificate from the Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA) for excavating soil as the five villages are notified as hill areas.

ADVERTISEMENT