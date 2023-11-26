Geology and Mines Department files report on deficiencies in mining system flagged by NGT 

November 26, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Responding to a directive by the National Green Tribunal, Southern Zone, for implementation of technology-based monitoring of mining activities, in connection with a case filed last year by Tiruppur-based Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association, the Geology and Mines Department submitted that it was working to implement Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS), Mineral Management System (MMS), e-permit, Vehicle Tracking System, and Drone Survey.

The case filed by Jaganathasamy, Deputy Secretary, Tirupur South District, Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association, detailed deficiencies in the system of issuing inter-state transit passes. It led to illegal transportation of quarry materials, Mr. Jaganathasamy had pointed out.

The NGT had expressed unhappiness over an earlier report filed by the Department of Mines and Geology, by stating that “giving away blank permits in bulk and transit passes will only lead to misuse of the permits and also illegal transportation of the quarried material”.

Pooja Kulkarni, Commissioner of Geology and Mining, submitted a fresh report on November 17, stating that the DGPS technique would ensure fixing of boundary of the quarry/mining lease area to ascertain whether the lessees were operating the quarries within the permitted area. In this regard, 23 agencies had been empanelled for fixing the lease boundaries of existing and proposed mines and quarries by erecting boundary pillars using geo-coordinates, the Commissioner said.

The report also said online MMS for minor minerals would have a tab right from the stage of application till the grant of lease, and that issuance of transport permits would be simplified through e-permit application.

The Commissionerate was in the process of integrating MMS with 16 services for administering mineral concession, such as registration, and processing of application in consonance with the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959, for enabling e-administration of minerals, the Commissioner said.

“The development of the modules has been entrusted with Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency, and in the first phase, the development of the software for processing the application, issuance of bulk permit and payment of royalty, seigniorage fee and other charges through online has been taken for implementation, and will go live shortly,” the report said.

A software for e-permit system was being developed; a software developer had been engaged. “Introduction of e-permit system with weigh bridge at quarry sites will help control illegal transportation of minerals and also to assess the quantity of minerals quarried and transported from the lease premises,” it said, adding that GPS installed Vehicle Tracking System was a continuation of the e-permit system. All the vehicles transporting minerals will have to be registered with the Department of Geology and Mining and to instal AIS-140 or higher standard of GPS instrument.

The Commissionerate was in the implementing stage of the Drone Survey to rule out excess mining. The technology would assess the excess quantum of minerals and recover the cost from the lessees. Penal provisions would be invoked against the defaulters, the report said.