Genuineness of free-range country eggs at retail outlets not an absolute certainty

February 19, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

For those who are looking for free range country eggs in the retail market, it is not just the colour that specifies genuineness of the free-range country eggs and bulk availability of these eggs at low prices is also difficult, according to rearers of free-range country chicken in the region.

Given the durations of spacing, that could extend to even months, in the laying of eggs by country chicken, it is simply impossible to sell country chicken eggs in the price range of ₹ 10 to ₹ 15 each. In fact, the price of a free-range egg is five times more than the white egg. “Buyers of country eggs are usually repeat customers who visit the farms specifically for the purpose,” according to the proprietor of a Pollachi-based poultry farm specialising in ‘organic nattu kozhi’’.

Only a small section of people who are conscious about organic food, and those families that look for higher nutrition content for children, elders, and expecting mothers form the regular clientale for the free-range country eggs, the proprietor said.

Though there is no organised market for free-range country eggs, it is another matter altogether that the supply cannot be fulfilled even if demand increases, the rearers say.

Even in the case of free-range country chicken, live fowls command a minimum price of ₹ 500 a kg, which the mid-income consumers consider prohibitive. “Restaurants that showcase country chicken delicacies do not choose to do the same with free-range country eggs since the quantity of yolk and white is quite low when compared to white eggs,” M. Thirunavukkarasu, Assistant Professor, Veterinary and Animal Science Department, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, said.

Paradoxically, the affluent section of the society prioritise the hygiene factor in production process of white eggs over the organic quality of the free-range eggs. “The fact that eggs laid by scavenging free-range country chicken has much better nutrients is apparently being ignored,” Mr. Thirunavukkarasu said.