Genuineness of claims for ST certificates should be checked prior to issuance, says DGP

May 25, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu on Thursday said the police had received petitions to check the genuineness of 3,251 Scheduled Tribe community certificates issued to people of which the police have checked the genuineness of 2,600 certificates in the last year. The rest would be checked soon.

Mr. Babu was here to inaugurate a special training programme for 40 police officers of the rank of Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), attached to the social justice and human rights wing of the Tamil Nadu police. The programme was organised by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department and the Tribal Research Centre in Udhagamandalam to train police officers about tribal communities in Tamil Nadu and how the police can check for the genuineness of claims prior to community certificates being issued.

The DGP also spoke about how police personnel should handle complaints from tribal communities. He said 9.7 lakh additional petitions, other than criminal cases were registered with the police last year. He said that the public had tremendous trust in the police to solve their issues. Some of the petitions were also from tribal communities, he added.

According to him, in the last year, 75 cases were registered after verifying complaints registered by tribal communities through petitions to the police. He spoke on the need for police to know about their ways of living, their culture and also about how to handle complaints raised by tribal communities.

Speaking about how child marriage is more common among tribal communities, Mr. Sylendra Babu spoke about how the Juvenile Justice Committee and the POCSO Committee of the Madras High Court had investigated cases of romantic relationships between underage couples from tribal communities. While a case can be registered, that there was no need for the police to immediately arrest the accused or their family members.

Mr. Sylendra Babu also inspected the B1 police station following the inauguration of the training programme.

