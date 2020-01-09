General strike: normal life unaffected across Coimbatore district

Nearly 1,500 people took part in protests held at seven places across the district as part of the nationwide strike on Wednesday.

Members of 10 trade unions took part in the day-long strike protesting against the changes in labour laws, anti-worker policies of the Union Government, and increase in prices of essential commodities. According to the police 1,300 people in the city and 288 in rural areas were detained and released later.

In the city, Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan and Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan took part in the protests.

According to trade union sources here, the strike was near total in Life Insurance Corporation of India here. Employees in BSNL, Tangedco, nationalised banks, and Government transport corporation took part. In banks, officials did not participate. The number of government employees, who participated in the strike, was relatively high in the rural areas.

Normal life was largely unaffected across the district as shops remained open, government offices functioned, and buses were plying.

In Tiruppur, hundreds of protesters led by CPI(M) State Secretary K. Balakrishnan were removed during a demonstration in front of the Head Post Office. The protesters took out a rally from Tiruppur Kumaran memorial statue and assembled for the demonstration at the Head Post Office, the police said. As many as 667 protesters, including 208 women, were removed by police.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Balakrishnan alleged that the wrong economic policies of the Central government is driving the country to bankruptcy. Accusing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of dividing people on religious lines, Mr. Balakrishnan warned that the protests would intensify if the Central government does not change its policies, including the CAA.

In Uthukuli, Tiruppur district, police removed 97 CPI(M) members after alleged attempts to stage a rail roko. The police said that the members gathered in front of the Uthukuli Railway Station were removed as they attempted to enter the railway station. The protesters, which included 25 women, were taken to a Panchayat Union hall and were released in the evening.

(With inputs from R. Akileish)