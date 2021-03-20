General observers for the Nilgiris district

Udhagamandalam

20 March 2021 00:08 IST

The contact details of the three general observers for the Assembly constituencies in the Nilgiris district have been released.

A press release from the district administration stated that “the general public, representatives of political parties and media persons can bring any election related complaints to the notice of the general observers at their camp office in person or through the mentioned phone numbers.” Benudhar Behera (Udhagamandalam constituency) can be approached personally between 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. at the Tamizhagam Guest House in Udhagamandalam or at 9498748323. Rahul Tewari (Gudalur constituency) can be approached in person between 8.30 a.m. and 9.30 a.m. at the Tamizhagam Guest House or at 9498748322. Saurav Pahari (Coonoor constituency) will be free to meet people at the Tamizhagam Guest House between 9 a.m and 10 a.m. or at 9498748324.

