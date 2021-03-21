General observers appointed for Krishnagiri district

KRISHNAGIRI

21 March 2021 00:08 IST

The Election Commission of India has appointed general observers and expenditure observers for the six Assembly constituencies in the district.

They will be available in the constituencies for the public to receive complaints.

P.D. Palsan, (70102 83768) has been appointed as the general observer and will be available at Room No. 4, Circuit house, Krishnagiri between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, (90804 79104) has been appointed general observer for Krishnagiri and Vepanapalli constituencies and will be available at Room No.7, Circuit House, Krishnagiri between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. and Hans Raj Chauhan (79041 67903) will be available at PWD Travellers Bungalow, Dinnur, Hosur.

Advertising

Advertising

Suven Das Gupta (63819 80637) has been appointed as expenditure observer for Uthangarai and Bargur Assembly constituencies, and will be available at Room No. 4, Circuit house, Krishnagiri between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.; Kalyanam (86101 81939) for Krishnagiri and Vepanapalli constituencies and will be available at Room No.2, Power Grid, Shoolagiri, between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.; S.Balakrishna (63809 38410) for Hosur and Thalli constituencies and will be available at PWD Travellers Bungalow 2, Dinnur, Hosur between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Police observer

Sunil Bhaskar (90068 21004) has been appointed as the police observer for the six Assembly constituencies.