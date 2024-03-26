General Observer takes charge in Krishnagiri

March 26, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Kiran Kumari Pasi, IAS, has been appointed as the General Observer for Krishnagiri Parliamentary constituency for the Lok Sabha elections. Ms. Pasi took charge for the six assembly segments of Uthangarai (Reserved), Bargur, Krishnagiri, Vepanahalli, Hosur and Thally, on Tuesday

Kiran Kumar Pasi may be reached on 9363868327 (or via email on genobserverkrishnagiri2024@gmail.com) ; or alternatively through her contact officer P.D. Ramesh, Tahsildar, on 9944133548. Public may meet the General Observer with their grievances between 9.30 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. at the Travellers Bungalow in Krishnagiri.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Pasi was briefed by Collector K.M. Sarayu, accompanied by Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.