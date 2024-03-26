General Observer takes charge in Krishnagiri

Kiran Kumari Pasi, IAS, has been appointed as the General Observer for Krishnagiri Parliamentary constituency for the Lok Sabha elections. Ms. Pasi took charge for the six assembly segments of Uthangarai (Reserved), Bargur, Krishnagiri, Vepanahalli, Hosur and Thally, on Tuesday
Kiran Kumar Pasi may be reached on 9363868327 (or via email on genobserverkrishnagiri2024@gmail.com) ; or alternatively through her contact officer P.D. Ramesh, Tahsildar, on 9944133548. Public may meet the General Observer with their grievances between 9.30 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. at the Travellers Bungalow in Krishnagiri.
Earlier in the day, Ms. Pasi was briefed by Collector K.M. Sarayu, accompanied by Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai.
