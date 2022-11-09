General council meeting held according to the rules brought in by MGR, says Edappadi K. Palaniswami

‘There is no chance that O. Panneerselvam and his supporters will be reinducted into the party. The general council expelled them unanimously’

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Tuesday that the party’s general council meeting was conducted in accordance with the rules brought in by its founder M.G. Ramachandran.

The former Chief Minister visited the AIADMK office at Omalur on Tuesday and took part at a meeting with functionaries.

In response to queries, Mr. Palaniswami, the Leader of the Opposition, said there was no chance that O. Panneerselvam and his supporters would be reinducted into the party. The general council expelled them from the party unanimously, and even the court said it could not interfere in the decisions of the general council. As per the rules laid down by the party founder, the general council meeting was conducted and resolutions were passed.

He said 25 members should be in a booth committee, and every Assembly constituency should have 7,500 workers as booth committee members. Every vote is important, he said. “If one person is taken off a booth committee, we will lose 300-325 votes in a constituency. New members should be inducted into the party, and they should work for the development of the party.

He urged the workers to identify new voters and enrol them in the voter list.