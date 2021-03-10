General and expenditure observers to arrive in Erode on March 12

Erode

10 March 2021 23:53 IST

General, police and expenditure observers for the eight Assembly constituencies in the district would be arriving here on March 12.

District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan in a release said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed the observers for overseeing the election process. General observers for Erode East – Vishal Gagan; Erode West – Alonu Chatterjee; Modakkurichi and Perundurai – Yogesh Kumar; Bhavani and Anthiyur – Manoj Kumar, and Gobichettipalayam and Bhavanisagar – Narbu Wangdi Bhutia.

Expenditure observers for Erode East and Erode West – Arup Chatterjee; Modakkurichi and Perundurai – Sanjeev Kumar Dev; Anthiyur and Gobichettipalayam – Arjun Lal Jat; Bhavani and Bhavanisagar – Bhawani Shankar Meena.

Sunil Kumar Naik will be the police observer for all the eight constituencies in the district.