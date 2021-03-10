General and expenditure observers to arrive in Erode on March 12
General, police and expenditure observers for the eight Assembly constituencies in the district would be arriving here on March 12.
District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan in a release said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed the observers for overseeing the election process. General observers for Erode East – Vishal Gagan; Erode West – Alonu Chatterjee; Modakkurichi and Perundurai – Yogesh Kumar; Bhavani and Anthiyur – Manoj Kumar, and Gobichettipalayam and Bhavanisagar – Narbu Wangdi Bhutia.
Expenditure observers for Erode East and Erode West – Arup Chatterjee; Modakkurichi and Perundurai – Sanjeev Kumar Dev; Anthiyur and Gobichettipalayam – Arjun Lal Jat; Bhavani and Bhavanisagar – Bhawani Shankar Meena.
Sunil Kumar Naik will be the police observer for all the eight constituencies in the district.