Gem Hospital opens minimally invasive surgery centre in Coimbatore

Gem Hospital, Coimbatore, has opened a centre of excellence for minimally invasive proctology - diagnosis and treatment of disorders of rectum, anus, and gastrointestinal tract. V. Geethalakshmi, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, inaugurated the centre on Thursday.

Hospital chairman C. Palanivelu explained the importance of the new speciality and said the hospital would conduct training courses for surgeons.

Kaushal Mittal, general secretary of the Association of Colon & Rectal Surgeons of India, T.T. Selvaraj, chairman of Tamil Nadu branch Association of surgeons of India, doctors of Gem Hospital were present.