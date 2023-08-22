GEM Hospital in Coimbatore launches wireless continuous patient monitoring facility

August 22, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

GEM Hospital in Coimbatore has launched a facility to wirelessly monitor the vitals of its critical-care patients round the clock, said Praveen Raj, Joint Managing Director of the hospital.

The hospital, in collaboration with Chennai-based Medical IoT solutions company ‘LifeSigns’, introduced the technology in its wards three months ago to monitor the patients’ vitals including heart rate, ECG, BP, respiratory rate, and temperature. A part of this technology is a med-patch with advanced biosensors, a smartphone application and a dedicated software. Once this patch is applied on a patient’s chest, using bluetooth and internet it would connect to the patient’s mobile via the application and with the server at the hospital. This will instantly monitor the patients and the vitals will be available for the perusal of critical care unit doctors and the hospital’s medical team.

The water-proof biosensors would check the vitals in real-time and see if there is a chance for any emergency like cardiac arrest. Once it finds out a possibility, it would immediately alert the patients, the doctors and the hospital via an alert notification. Patients who are shifted from ICU to the wards or even to their houses after high risk surgeries and those with heart diseases, uncontrolled diabetes, hypertension or geriatric issues who have been recently given critical care will benefit from this technology. A total of 150 patients are currently monitored via this technology at the hospital.

