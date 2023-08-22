HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GEM Hospital in Coimbatore launches wireless continuous patient monitoring facility

August 22, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

GEM Hospital in Coimbatore has launched a facility to wirelessly monitor the vitals of its critical-care patients round the clock, said Praveen Raj, Joint Managing Director of the hospital.

The hospital, in collaboration with Chennai-based Medical IoT solutions company ‘LifeSigns’, introduced the technology in its wards three months ago to monitor the patients’ vitals including heart rate, ECG, BP, respiratory rate, and temperature. A part of this technology is a med-patch with advanced biosensors, a smartphone application and a dedicated software. Once this patch is applied on a patient’s chest, using bluetooth and internet it would connect to the patient’s mobile via the application and with the server at the hospital. This will instantly monitor the patients and the vitals will be available for the perusal of critical care unit doctors and the hospital’s medical team.

The water-proof biosensors would check the vitals in real-time and see if there is a chance for any emergency like cardiac arrest. Once it finds out a possibility, it would immediately alert the patients, the doctors and the hospital via an alert notification. Patients who are shifted from ICU to the wards or even to their houses after high risk surgeries and those with heart diseases, uncontrolled diabetes, hypertension or geriatric issues who have been recently given critical care will benefit from this technology. A total of 150 patients are currently monitored via this technology at the hospital.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.