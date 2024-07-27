GEM Hospital chief C. Palanivelu’s autobiography ‘GUTS’ released in Coimbatore

‘GUTS’, the autobiography of C. Palanivelu, Chairman of GEM Hospitals, was officially launched in Coimbatore on Saturday by chief guest N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons.

Alongside him were the guest of honour, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi; principal guest D.R. Karthikeyan, Former Director of the CBI; and P. Vayapuri, retired headmaster of Nallur Government School in Namakkal district, where Dr. Palanivelu was a student.

In his address, Mr. Chandrasekaran expressed admiration for laparoscopic surgeon’s rise from humble beginnings to notable success. “Four key qualities—Purpose, Courage, Persistence, and Compassion—are exemplified by Dr. Palanivelu, as revealed through his autobiography,” he said.

The ceremony, which also celebrated the theme of ‘Teacherhood’ in honour of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, featured the unveiling of the autobiography’s cover by the guests.

During the event, Dr. Palanivelu honoured Mr. Vayapuri and highlighted the significant role of teachers in his life.

Mr. Poyyamozhi remarked on the autobiography’s depiction of Dr. Palanivelu’s journey from student to a successful professional. “Dr. Palanivelu has a unique ability to transform challenges into achievements,” the Minister noted.

Dr. Palanivelu said that the inspiration to write his autobiography came after a segment of his life story, published in a medical magazine, inspired young readers. “Credit goes to Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and his advice for my decision to pen the book,” he added.

Reflecting on his journey, Dr. Palanivelu spoke about the challenges he faced due to lack of resources and said, “It is only because I came from nothing and had nothing to lose that I was able to pursue my dreams.”

The event was also attended by Minister for Tamil Development, Information & Publicity M.P. Saminathan; former Ministers S. P. Velumani and K.A. Sengottaiyan; former Director of the Indian Space Research Organisation Mylswamy Annadurai; and political leaders including Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman, Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Anbumani Ramadoss, and Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai.

