Gaur with jaw injury dies

An adult gaur that had seriously injured its jaw died near Wellington on Monday.

The animal, which had been roaming near human habitations over the past four days and in severe distress, had its entire lower jaw missing, prompting locals to inform the Forest department of the severe nature of the animal’s injuries. The forest officials, in turn, had been chasing the animal into the surrounding forests, and only on Monday, decided to intervene and try to treat it for its injuries, by which time it was already too late.

Officials claimed that the gaur had damaged its jaw in a fight with another animal, but conservationists say the severity of the injury indicated that an explosive, possibly used to hunt wild boar, could have caused it.