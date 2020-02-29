Coimbatore

Gaur rescued from well

A gaur that had fallen into a well in an agricultural field was rescued by the Forest Department staff and local farmers in a village in Adhigaratty in Kundah Range on Thursday.

The farmers had noticed the gaur, said to be around 3-years-old, inside a well which was around 10-foot-deep. As their efforts to rescue the animal failed, they informed District Forest Officer, the Nilgiris division, D. Guruswamy. A team of Forest staff reached the area. With the cooperation of the farmers, a trench was dug using an earth mover and the gaur finally managed to make its way out. The gaur fled into the forests soon after it was rescued.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 29, 2020 1:06:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/gaur-rescued-from-well/article30946574.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY