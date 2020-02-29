Gaur rescued from well

A gaur that had fallen into a well in an agricultural field was rescued by the Forest Department staff and local farmers in a village in Adhigaratty in Kundah Range on Thursday.
The farmers had noticed the gaur, said to be around 3-years-old, inside a well which was around 10-foot-deep. As their efforts to rescue the animal failed, they informed District Forest Officer, the Nilgiris division, D. Guruswamy. A team of Forest staff reached the area. With the cooperation of the farmers, a trench was dug using an earth mover and the gaur finally managed to make its way out. The gaur fled into the forests soon after it was rescued.
