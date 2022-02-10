Gaur rescued from marsh near Valparai

The animal looked healthy and walked into tea estate after rescue, say officials

The Forest Department officials on Wednesday rescued a gaur that got trapped in a marsh within a tea estate near Valparai.

The gaur, aged around 12, was found stuck in a marsh within the limits of Pannimedu factory division that falls under Manambolly forest range.

People who found the gaur struggling for life alerted the Forest Department around 4 p.m.

Based on instructions from S. Ramasubramanian, Field Director of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve, and M.G. Ganesan, Deputy Field Director, a team headed by Manambolly forest range officer A. Manikandan rushed to spot and pulled out the gaur from the marsh using rope.

The animal seemed healthy and it walked into the tea estate, officials said.