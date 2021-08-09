Gaur freed from nylon rope entangled around its neck

The Forest Department managed to finally free a gaur that had gotten itself ensnared with a nylon rope in Kattabettu range in Kotagiri on Sunday.

According to Forest Department officials, the gaur was first spotted roaming the area with the rope entangled around its horns and neck more than a month ago. Forest staff had tried to approach the animal but were unsuccessful in their efforts.

After local residents again informed the forest department of the gaur’s presence in the area, the Forest Department officials organised an operation to capture and free the animal, as they believed that the rope could cause it a serious injury which could lead to its death.

A team of veterinarians, anti-poaching watchers, anti-depredation squad members and other staff were dispatched to the range in the Nilgiris forest division on Sunday. They managed to successfully contain the animal and free it from the rope in which it had gotten entangled.

Forest Department officials believe that the animal had got accidentally entangled in the rope, but said that investigations were ongoing.

Following the operation, the gaur was released and is said to have joined its herd. Forest staff are continuing to monitor the health of the gaur but said that its injuries are expected to heal fully.