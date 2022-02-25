Gaur found dead on ghat road in Salem

A gaur found dead on the Yercaud - Kuppunur ghat road here on Friday.

According to forest officials, the gaur was found with injuries in its forelegs near Muniappan temple on the ghat road. Passersby fearing an attack from the animal alerted police and forest officials. Forest and police officials, besides veterinarians rushed to the spot and began measures to treat the animal. However, despite efforts, the animal died, forest officials said.

According to officials, the cause of death of the animal could be ascertained only after autopsy.

