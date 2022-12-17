Gaur found dead near Thadagam RF in Coimbatore

December 17, 2022 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A gaur was found dead close to Thadagam Reserve Forest in Coimbatore on Saturday.

According to the Forest Department, during the regular patrol, the forest field staff found a seven-year-old male Indian gaur dead in Valkuttai near 11-Veerapandi Village. The spot where the animal was found dead falls 250 m outside the Thadagam Reserve Forest.

Anamalai Tiger Reserve’s assistant veterinary surgeon performed an autopsy on the carcass of the gaur in the presence of the Assistant Conservator of Forest, officials from Coimbatore Forest Range, and volunteers from Coimbatore Wildlife Conservation Trust.

The department officials suspect that the gaur would have died because it got stranded in the mud. The organs were harvested during the autopsy and sent to labs for testing. The carcass was buried in poramboke land.