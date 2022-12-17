  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Croatia 2-1 Morocco LIVE score, World Cup 2022 third place match updates: CRO holds on to lead

Gaur found dead near Thadagam RF in Coimbatore

December 17, 2022 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A gaur was found dead close to Thadagam Reserve Forest in Coimbatore on Saturday.

According to the Forest Department, during the regular patrol, the forest field staff found a seven-year-old male Indian gaur dead in Valkuttai near 11-Veerapandi Village. The spot where the animal was found dead falls 250 m outside the Thadagam Reserve Forest.

Anamalai Tiger Reserve’s assistant veterinary surgeon performed an autopsy on the carcass of the gaur in the presence of the Assistant Conservator of Forest, officials from Coimbatore Forest Range, and volunteers from Coimbatore Wildlife Conservation Trust.

The department officials suspect that the gaur would have died because it got stranded in the mud. The organs were harvested during the autopsy and sent to labs for testing. The carcass was buried in poramboke land.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.