Gaur found dead near Karamadai

COIMBATORE

20 April 2021 16:53 IST

Forest Department officials said the male gaur, aged aged about 15, was found dead in Neeradi, within the limits of the Pilloor slope reserve forest

A gaur was found dead in a reserve forest area of the Karamadai forest range of the Coimbatore Forest Division on Monday evening.

The Forest Department said that a male gaur, aged about 15, was found dead in Neeradi, within the limits of the Pilloor slope reserve forest of Karamadai range.

Advertising

Advertising

Frontline staff of the Department who were on a patrol at the location spotted the dead gaur around 5 p.m. on Monday.

The carcass was autopsied by A. Sukumar, Forest Veterinary Officer of Coimbatore Forest Division, on Tuesday. As per the autopsy findings, the carcass was about two days old. The gaur’s left foreleg had an injury after it got stuck between two rocks. The animal is believed to have died as it was unable to move.

Officials said that the carcass was left in the wild for scavengers after the post-mortem.