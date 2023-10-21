ADVERTISEMENT

Gaur fatally knocked down by train in Madukkarai forest range

October 21, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE: A Guar was fatally knocked down by a train in Madukkarai forest range of Coimbatore Forest division during the early hours of Saturday.

The Forest Department has registered a case against a loco pilot and assistant loco pilot, under Wildlife Protection Act.

The wild animal was found dead by a forest patrol team along the ‘B’ line track in the Madukkarai-Walayar section.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Forest Department veterinary officer A. Sukumar carried out a postmortem on the gaur, a male aged less than two years old, in the presence of P Santhiya, Range Officer, Madukkarai.

The carcass was buried inside the reserve forest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US