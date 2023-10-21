HamberMenu
Gaur fatally knocked down by train in Madukkarai forest range

October 21, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE: A Guar was fatally knocked down by a train in Madukkarai forest range of Coimbatore Forest division during the early hours of Saturday.

The Forest Department has registered a case against a loco pilot and assistant loco pilot, under Wildlife Protection Act.

The wild animal was found dead by a forest patrol team along the ‘B’ line track in the Madukkarai-Walayar section.

Forest Department veterinary officer A. Sukumar carried out a postmortem on the gaur, a male aged less than two years old, in the presence of P Santhiya, Range Officer, Madukkarai.

The carcass was buried inside the reserve forest.

