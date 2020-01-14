Coimbatore

Gaur dies after rescue effort

An adult gaur that was unable to move freely after its leg got stuck in a pipe died on Tuesday after forest officials gave two anaesthetic shots to it and removed the pipe.

Forest officials said residents had informed them of the gaur that had been roaming Yedappalli near Coonoor for the last three weeks. Darts loaded with the anaesthetic drug were shot at the gaur.

After the gaur became immobilised, Forest Department staff removed the pipe from its leg and then administered another drug to have the effects of the anaesthetic drug wear out.

The forest staff said that the animal, however, died owing to the stress it had undergone.

