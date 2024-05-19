ADVERTISEMENT

Gaur dies after falling into elephant trench in Coimbatore

Updated - May 19, 2024 08:15 pm IST

Published - May 19, 2024 06:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The body of an Indian gaur that died after falling into an elephant pit in Anaikatti forest on Saturday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A gaur was found dead after falling into an elephant trench in the Anaikatti circle ofCoimbatore Forest Division on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred in the Thumanur beat area and was reported to the Coimbatore Forest Department at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Responding to the call, a team led by the Forest Range Officer V. Thirumurugan arrived at the scene but discovered that the gaur had succumbed to its injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The carcass was examined on Sunday morning, conducted by the Forest Veterinary Officer A. Sukumar. Representatives from the Wildlife Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT), an NGO, were also present during the examination.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It revealed that the gaur, which was estimated to be between 10 and 12 years old, had suffered cardio-pulmonary failure after having slipped into the pit due to heavy rain.

Following the examination, forest officials buried the gaur in a pit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US