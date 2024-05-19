Gaur dies after falling into elephant trench in Coimbatore

A gaur was found dead after falling into an elephant trench in the Anaikatti circle ofCoimbatore Forest Division on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Thumanur beat area and was reported to the Coimbatore Forest Department at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Responding to the call, a team led by the Forest Range Officer V. Thirumurugan arrived at the scene but discovered that the gaur had succumbed to its injuries.

The carcass was examined on Sunday morning, conducted by the Forest Veterinary Officer A. Sukumar. Representatives from the Wildlife Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT), an NGO, were also present during the examination.

It revealed that the gaur, which was estimated to be between 10 and 12 years old, had suffered cardio-pulmonary failure after having slipped into the pit due to heavy rain.

Following the examination, forest officials buried the gaur in a pit.