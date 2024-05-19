GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Gaur dies after falling into elephant trench in Coimbatore

Updated - May 19, 2024 08:15 pm IST

Published - May 19, 2024 06:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The body of an Indian gaur that died after falling into an elephant pit in Anaikatti forest on Saturday. 

The body of an Indian gaur that died after falling into an elephant pit in Anaikatti forest on Saturday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A gaur was found dead after falling into an elephant trench in the Anaikatti circle ofCoimbatore Forest Division on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Thumanur beat area and was reported to the Coimbatore Forest Department at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Responding to the call, a team led by the Forest Range Officer V. Thirumurugan arrived at the scene but discovered that the gaur had succumbed to its injuries.

The carcass was examined on Sunday morning, conducted by the Forest Veterinary Officer A. Sukumar. Representatives from the Wildlife Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT), an NGO, were also present during the examination.

It revealed that the gaur, which was estimated to be between 10 and 12 years old, had suffered cardio-pulmonary failure after having slipped into the pit due to heavy rain.

Following the examination, forest officials buried the gaur in a pit.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Coimbatore / wildlife / forests

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.