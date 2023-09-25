HamberMenu
Gaur attacks woman near Valparai in Coimbatore district

September 25, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old woman was attacked by a gaur near Valparai in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

The injured has been identified as M. Valliammal, a resident of Pannimedu estate division of Tata Coffee Private Limited near Valparai. The woman had a close encounter with a gaur when she was heading to a primay health centre in the locality. The location falls under Manambolly forest range of Pollachi division of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

The animal’s horn pierced through the right side of her body. People, who found the woman injured, immediately rushed her to a estate hospital at Urulikkal. She was later admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

Doctors, who examined Valliammal, found that one of her ribs was broken in the attack by the gaur.

A. Manikandan, forest range officer, Manambolly, said the woman’s condition was stable. He visited the woman in the hospital and handed over an immediate relief of ₹10,000 based on instructions of the Field Director and Deputy Director of ATR.

In June last year, a 42-year-old man was injured in the attack of a gaur in Section II of Pannimedu estate.

