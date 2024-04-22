GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gaur attacks coffee estate worker at Valparai

April 22, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

 A 60-year-old man suffered injuries when he was attacked by a gaur at Valparai in Coimbatore district on Monday.

The injured has been identified as Ravi alias Selvarathinam. A guar attacked him when he was harvesting coffee beans at field number IV of Anali estate, falling under the Valparai forest range. The man suffered a major injury on the right side of the torso, leading to fracture of ribs. He was rushed to the Government Hospital, Valparai.

The Department said he might be shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, for further treatment. Valparai forest range officer G. Venkatesh handed over an immediate relief fund of ₹25,000 to the injured.

The Department formed a 12-member team to monitor the gaur’s movement. Instructions have been given to the estate management to stop harvesting coffee in the field until further notice.

