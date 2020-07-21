Gatherings banned in the Nilgiris: Collector

The Nilgiris district administration has banned gatherings to contain the spread of COVID-19.
The move comes in the wake of a spurt in the number of infections in the district, with more than 500 cases being recorded so far. The district administration stated that the gatherings held in Mulligoor, Thangadu, Ottupattarai and Vannarpet in Coonoor had led to a majority of the infections.
Collector J. Innocent Divya said all private and public gatherings had been banned in the district until further notice. Pre-arranged weddings would be allowed only after the organisers get permission from the Collector, She told reporters.
“Even if granted permission, only 50 guests will be allowed. Their names and details should be shared with the district administration. Even if one person over the limit attends, severe action will be taken against those organising the wedding,” said the Collector.
She also said people who did not wear masks while out in public, or organise gatherings would be booked under sections of the National Disaster Management Act of 2005 and the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897, which could lead to terms of imprisonment extending up to a year.
And for funerals, only 20 persons would be allowed to attend. “To make sure that the rules are followed, local police, revenue officials and officials from the respective local body will be at the funeral to monitor it,” the Collector said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath