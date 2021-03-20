Gateway to Ooty in neglect

COIMBATORE

20 March 2021 23:41 IST

Anguish among voters will determine how Mettupalayam votes

Gone are the days when tourists heading to the Nilgiris used to get the first feel of the cool breeze while entering Mettupalayam town. There is a change in weather, and also public opinion. Voters feel they have been neglected for decades as the gateway to Ooty has not seen much development for several years.

The constituency remained in the hands of the AIADMK for four consecutive terms from 2001, with O.K. Chinnaraj winning thrice from 2006 to 2016. This time, the party is fielding A.K. Selvaraj, who had won the seat in 2001. The DMK’s T.R. Shanmugasundaram is his main opponent.

“Though Mettupalayam town is situated on the banks of the Bhavani and water is being pumped from the river to other places including Coimbatore, we get potable water only once in 10 to 15 days. People are forced to buy drinking water,” laments S. Basha, one of the organisers of Namma Mettupalayam Social Welfare Committee.

Advertising

Advertising

Lack of enough space for widening of roads within the town is also a major concern, people say.

“Crossing of railway gates for the movement of Mettupalayam – Udhagamandalam train also leads to traffic congestion in the town. A road over bridge is a long-pending demand of the people,” says U. Masthan, secretary of Mettupalayam Consumer Protection Council.

People in the region have also been demanding the upgrading of the Government Hospital at Mettupalayam, which is the immediate referral centre for many emergency cases that come from the Nilgiris.

“When accident victims are brought to the GH, they are often referred to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital which is 40 km away. If the GH is upgraded with advanced emergency care facilities, many lives can be saved,” Mr. Masthan says.

The underground drainage works that have been going on in the town for over a year have further added to the congestion. “Overflowing during rain and dug up roads are affecting local businesses too,” says B. Rangasamy of Mettupalayam Potato Traders Association.

Though Mettupalayam is a leading wholesale market of vegetables, especially those produced in the Nilgiris, the town lacks a well-organised retail market where farmers can sell their produce such as banana, curry leaf and vegetables.

According to T.T. Rangasamy of Bhavani River Water and Groundwater Protection Council, farmers in the region have been using the water from Bhavani for irrigation for decades and they should be allowed to pump the water for irrigation till the Government implements irrigation projects that fulfils their needs. “Immediate attention is also required to save Bhavani from various forms of pollution” he says.

G. Ranganathan, State executive committee member of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, says that farmers in the region are in constant struggle to protect their crops from wild animals such as elephants, deer, wild boars and peacocks.

Shortage of manpower for farm works is also a concern for farmers and they are expecting the Government to allot labour force from Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme for agricultural works to meet the demand.

Though weavers of Sirumugai and Chikkadsampalayam in the constituency are among the top silk saree makers in the country, the potential of the sector has never been explored by governments over the years, feels V. Karappan, a weaver-cum-entrepreneur.

“The demand for silk sarees in India is ever increasing and there is tremendous potential for various jobs from silk production to weaving to marketing. A weaver aged below 40 is a rare case now. The government should take efforts to boost the sector and educate youngsters about its potential. Facilities such as a research centre or textile park can boost the sector and create more job opportunities,” he says.

Nature enthusiasts in Coimbatore district want the next Government to construct a flyover from Kallar Bridge to the second hairpin bend of Mettupalayam - Udhagamandalam Road via Coonoor (part of NH-67) to save the crucial Jaccanaire - Hulikal Durgam elephant corridor.