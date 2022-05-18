Gass Forest Museum in Coimbatore honoured on International Museum Day

C. Kunhikannan (second right), director of the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding, Coimbatore, receiving the Certificate of Excellence award for the Gass Forest Museum from N. Sundaravadivelu (third left), district (3201) governor nominee designate of Rotary Club of Coimbatore Industrial City, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The 120-year-old Gass Forest Museum, one of the iconic places in Coimbatore, received the ‘Certificate of Excellence’ award on the occasion of the International Museum Day which was observed on Wednesday.

The Rotary Club of Coimbatore Industrial City conferred the award to the museum at a function held at the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding campus which is now open to visitors after remaining closed due to the COVID-19-induced pandemic.

IFGTB director C. Kunhikannan received the award from N. Sundaravadivelu, District (3201) Governor Nominee Designate of Rotary Club of Coimbatore Industrial City. The staff of the museum were also given awards for their excellence in service.

Mr. Kunhikannan said that the Gass Forest Museum is one of its kind among the forest museums in the country which continues to attract students, researchers, nature enthusiasts and the general public.

The museum in a colonial era building was built by British forest officer Horace Archibald Gass and opened by Lord Ampthill, the Governor of Madras presidency, in 1902. It was named after Gass in 1905 in recognition of his efforts and contributions.

The museum houses more than 4,000 exhibits in different categories, namely wildlife, botany, timber, non-timber forest produces, geology, ethnology, mycology, forest engineering, entomology and wood crafts.

The terrestrial fauna in the museum includes a stuffed gaur (Indian bison) presented by the Raaj Pramukh of Mysore in 1956, stuffed leopard, Indian gazelle and monkeys. It also houses a skeleton of an elephant, elephant foetus, egg collections including that of the ostrich, antlers and trophies of deer.

It has more than 600 timber exhibits, including over 450-year-old cross-section of a teak in a girth of 5.7 metres and a 10.2 metre tall sandal tree weighing 1.7 tonnes. The entomology section has a rich collection of the insect world including specimens of butterflies, moths and beetles.

A part of a documentary film on the museum brought out by Hello FM was released at the event.

S. Saravanan, Head – Extension, P. Chandrasekaran, Assistant Chief Technical Officer, G.R. Madhavaraj, Deputy Conservator of Forests - Extension, Rotarians Santhosh Kumar, B.A. Prabhusankar, were present.

The museum will be open from 9 am to 5.30 pm on all working days except Saturday, Sunday and declared holidays with an entry fee of ₹40 for adults and ₹20 for children. Museum curator can be reached at 0422 2450307.